Lucy Mecklenburgh reveals genius trick to help Roman's health visitor amid coronavirus

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas welcomed their son Roman in March amid the coronavirus lockdown, but that hasn't stopped their health visitor from continuing to support the new parents. On Sunday, Lucy revealed a very clever way to help make their midwife's job easier amid the COVID-19 crisis. Instead of the health professional travelling to their house in Essex to monitor Roman's weight, the former TOWIE star revealed she has bought her own set of scales for just £60.

The doting mother shared a picture of her son on the scales on her Instagram Stories, describing him as "my big boy" with a reading of 13.085. Explaining her decision to buy them, Lucy wrote: "I got some baby scales so my midwife/health visitor didn't need to leave scales on my doorstep. I also like to keep an eye on his weight regularly." After receiving several inquiries from her followers about the scales, she shared a link to the £60.90 product on Amazon.

Lucy revealed the scales prevent her midwife from making an extra journey

Meanwhile, her fiancé Ryan was enjoying an adorable evening with his daughter Scarlett, who had prepared an epic tent in the garden for a sleepover. Both Lucy and Ryan posted videos of the den, decorated with fairy lights and lots of candles. Inside, it was kitted out with a blow-up double bed, duvet and cushions, while a pile of snacks lay on the floor and Netflix was displayed on a laptop ready for their movie night - we wish our camping experiences were even half as chic!

Ryan Thomas and his daughter Scarlett enjoyed an epic sleepover on Sunday night

Despite the luxury features, Lucy joked in the video that she didn't anticipate the pair would spend the entire night outside. "I still give them one hour. It's hardly Bear Grylls is it?" she said, in a nod to how Lucy and Ryan met back in 2017. We predict they'll have to make room for three in that tent in a few years time when Roman is old enough to get involved!

