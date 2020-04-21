Lucy Mecklenburgh is enjoying being in her baby bubble after welcoming her little boy Roman in March, but she happily took the time to answer some of her followers' questions around motherhood on Monday. In a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, the former TOWIE star candidly spoke about everything from breastfeeding to her little boy's daily routine. But with many new parents struggling to get some shuteye, we imagine her revelation about the bargain baby gadget that she uses to help Roman sleep will come as welcome news.

Ollie the Owl sleep aid, £34.87, Amazon

When asked: "What gadgets have you found you can't live without?" she simply answered with a picture of a cute owl teddy and helpfully linked to the product for other parents to get their hands on one. Known as Ollie The Owl, the sleep aid plays four sounds to soothe little ones, including a heartbeat, rainfall, white noise static and Brahms lullaby. Plus, its special technology automatically activates the soothing noise to play for 20 minutes when the baby cries. We think parents will agree that the £35 price tag is a small price to pay to grab a few more precious minutes in bed!

Lucy revealed that she also received many questions around whether she has a routine for Roman, and her simple answer was 'no.' She took the time to explain how her general day pans out instead, writing: "All I am trying to do is make sure he has regular naps throughout the day and naturally this routine has developed."

Lucy has spoken candidly about motherhood on Instagram

Reassuring other parents that every baby is different, Lucy said she has only started to work out a routine now Roman is six weeks old, describing life before that as "very random." "Most nights he would wake up every 2-3 hours and his bedtime was whenever he was sleepy or when we went to bed," the TV star said. Lucy finished by stating: "I think the books are amazing for some people but I just think every baby is different and you get to know your baby and find a routine that works for you."

