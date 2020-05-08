Christine Lampard faced every parents' worst nightmare last week when her one-year-old daughter Patricia woke up with a high temperature. The Loose Women star and her husband Frank Lampard ended up taking their little girl to hospital to be on the safe side, and luckily she is now completely fine. On Friday's episode of the ITV daytime show, the mother-of-one opened up about the terrifying encounter, telling the panel: "I remember when we were doing our NHS Loose Women just a couple of weeks ago and we were talking about how people weren't taking their children to hospital so the A&Es were just sitting there empty. And I remember thinking on that day, how awful."

Christine Lampard rushed her daughter Patricia to A&E after a health scare last week

She continued: "Typically, just last week we ended up in that exact situation. Our little one woke up with a really high temperature and your mind goes to really dark places as to what this could be. But to cut a rather long story short, we were told by our GP to go straight to A&E, and they were the words I did not want to hear that day. I just assumed she would be given an antibiotic and would be fine. But being told you have to go to hospital by a doctor is really worrying anyway. But we went and typically only one parent can go in now to the hospital, so Frank went home and I went in there with her and suddenly you feel really alone. But of course the doctors and nurses at the NHS as we all know were absolutely fantastic and it turns out she had a rash and is absolutely fine, and she's great."

MORE: Lisa Kudrow shares rare photo of son Julian on his birthday

The Loose Women star shares Patricia with husband Frank Lampard

READ: The Queen shows her support for Kate Middleton following latest announcement

The doting mum then went on to urge other parents to do the same if they are feeling worried about their children. She said: "The outcome of what I am trying to say is people are anxious about taking their children into A&E right now, but I would say please do, there was just one other family sitting in the waiting room. Don't try and side-walk the situation yourself. I've done it now and I'm so happy I went in."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.