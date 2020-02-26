Christine Lampard treated fans to a rare glimpse of her daughter Patricia on Wednesday. The Loose Women panellist took to Instagram to share a snap of her adorable little girl, who she shares with Chelsea manager husband Frank Lampard, as the family enjoyed a stroll in the park and stopped to feed some pigeons. Captioning the image, Christine wrote: "Feed the birds", before adding the hashtag "#MaryPoppins".

WATCH: Christine Lampard admits daughter Patricia is the spitting image of husband Frank Lampard

Christine's fans were thrilled with the snapshot, with many in disbelief at how quickly little Patricia has grown. One commented: "She looks like a big girl now. Lovely picture x." Another added: "Can't believe how grown up Patricia looks," while a third said: "Omg she's walking that time has gone so fast. Bless her." And a fourth added: "Oh my goodness, she’s getting so big! How adorable."

Christine and Frank welcomed Patricia in September 2018 and Christine has since admitted she has no idea what she was doing with herself before her daughter came along. Talking to The Mirror, Christine said her child completed their family. "We were already really happy but I suppose it does complete things," she said. "I mean, goodness me, I still look at her now, a year old, and I honestly can't quite believe she's mine."

Christine Lampard enjoys a day out with daughter Patricia

MORE: Inside Frank and Christine Lampard's incredible £10million London home

In October, the TV star admitted that her little girl is very much taking after her footballer dad. "He is a very good hands-on dad," Christine said of her husband during an appearance on Lorraine, before quipping: "He has to be directed a bit I suppose, but no, he's brilliant, he's great." She added: "He just absolutely adores her and she is the spitting image of him. She has none of my DNA, there's a tiny little bit of curly hair starting at the back and that's about it. Big blue eyes like her daddy. But no, he just adores her."

Christine Lampard and husband Frank Lampard welcomed daughter Patricia in 2018

MORE: Christine and Frank Lampard celebrate 4th wedding anniversary – look back on their big day

Frank also has two daughters Luna, 14, and Isla, 12, with his former fiancée Elen Rivas. When asked about the sibling relationship between the two girls and baby Patricia, Christine gushed: "They're brilliant, even just simple things, like I'm going to nip to the shower for two minutes and I know I have the two of them there. They're at that age where I can trust them to do it. And they do adore her. It's like a live-in doll. They're fantastic, the two of them."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.