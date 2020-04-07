Robbie Williams shares glimpse inside his children's incredible playroom

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are self-isolating in Los Angeles with their four young children, and they certainly have a lot of toys to keep them entertained! Inside the family's home is a large playroom filled with everything from a grand piano to a bookshelf full of books and toys and a flat-screen TV. The Angels singer was captured singing in the playroom to the theme tune of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, in a video posted on Ayda's Instagram page. The celebrity couple are parents to Teddy, seven, Charlie, five, Coco, one, and baby Beau, whose arrival was announced on Valentine's Day.

Robbie Williams danced around in his children's playroom

Despite the uncertain times, the celebrity couple are doing their best to make the most of the lockdown, and over the weekend, Robbie even treated their oldest children to a cute sleepover. Ayda gave fans a peek inside the "sleepover station" which featured a duvet and several pillows lined up on the floor, along with some Barbies and a teddy bear. To mark April Fool's at the beginning of the month, Teddy and Ayda even had some fun tricking Robbie into eating a sandwich filled with toothpaste. The singer's priceless reaction was captured on camera and shared on social media, much to the delight of his fans.

Robbie with his baby son Beau

As well as sharing cute videos of their family on social media, Robbie and Ayda have also been entertaining fans with amusing workout posts, which they have named Supermarket Sweat. Most recently, the pair posted footage of themselves dressed up in gym gear in their living room, next to a giant toy tiger, and entitled the post: "Supermarket Sweat: The Tiger King Edition. Unleash your inner tiger with me and 'Rob Exotica' in this Netflix and Chill inspired workout." The video had fans in stitches, with one commenting: "You guys are just the best! Thanks for making me laugh after a busy day in the office," while another wrote: "This is the best thing I've ever seen in ages! Thank you."

The Williams family are certainly making the most of having Robbie at home. Last Saturday, he was reunited with his wife and children after self-isolating away from his loved ones for three weeks. Ayda caught the heart-warming moment he returned to the couple's home, showing the couple's eldest children running towards their dad as he walks up the driveway of their mansion.

