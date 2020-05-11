Cameron Diaz has celebrated her very first Mother's Day. The star welcomed her daughter Raddix in December, and on Sunday her proud husband Benji Madden shared a loving and thoughtful tribute to his wife of five years. "Best Wishes for All the Mother's, we're all lucky to have you," the Good Charlotte guitarist wrote. "It's a special day for us this year. Forever grateful to my wife for making me a Father, and taking such good care of us everyday. Best Mom and Wife and Friend. Whether waking up extra early to take care of everyone (3 humans and a dozen animals) or doing all the research and reading to make sure we try our best to be good parents for our daughter, she's a force of nature and I'm very grateful."

Benji Madden shared a touching tribute to wife Cameron Diaz

The 41-year-old continued: "6 years together just get more meaningful and true love each day. What a blessing. For me, I think wise to remind ourselves everyday, when we have a rare special person like this in our life, not to be the foolish person who takes it for granted. Fact is, No matter what happens at work, or what the world thinks/says, Cherish the Mothers and you can't lose. Everything else you'll be able to figure out - Happy home is worth more than Gold. Thank G-D for Moms. Happy Mother's Day."

WATCH: Happy Mother's Day!

Cameron, 47, and Benji were first romantically linked in May 2014. They got engaged just before Christmas that same year and tied the knot in January 2015 at their home in Beverly Hills, California. The couple delighted fans in 2020 when they announced the surprise arrival of their daughter on social media.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens!” Diaz and Madden began their announcement on Instagram. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.

Cameron and Benji have been married since January 2015

"While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute! Some would even say RAD : ) From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade," they signed off their post.

In April, notoriously private Cameron opened up about motherhood, calling Raddix the "best part" of her life. "I love being a mother. It's the best, best, best part of my life," the actress said. "I'm so, so grateful and so happy and it's the best thing ever and I'm so lucky to get to do it with Benji and we're just having the best time. It's so great. I'm just thrilled."