Beyoncé shares gorgeous photos of twins Rumi and Sir and daughter Blue Ivy

Beyoncé is a doting mum to three children and is incredibly protective of their privacy, preferring for them to enjoy their childhood away from the spotlight.

So while the Lemonade hitmaker rarely shares photos of them on social media, the star made an exception back in May as she paid tribute to her mum Tina Knowles on Mother's Day with a collage made up of family photos and fellow inspiring mothers.

The pictures on the collage had been taken throughout the years and featured many of the star as a baby, and also included some cute snapshots of her children, Blue Ivy, eight, and three-year-old twins Sir and Rumi.

Beyoncé shared a sweet collage featuring a photo of her twins Sir and Rumi

Alongside the pictures, Beyoncé wrote a heartfelt message to Tina, revealing that her goal was to follow in her footsteps as a mother.

Beyoncé has kept busy this year, having released her visual album, Black is King, which featured appearances from her family, including husband Jay-Z, her children and mum, as well as her best friend Kelly Rowland.

Blue Ivy also featured in the collage

The star also celebrated her 39th birthday in September, which coincided with a trip to Croatia with her family.

They have also been splitting their time between their homes in Bel-Air and the Hamptons in the US, and have been spotted enjoying numerous trips out on their yacht on the East Coast.

While Rumi and Sir have rarely been seen in public, their big sister Blue has made a number of high-profile appearances with her parents.

Beyoncé with Jay-Z and their oldest daughter Blue

Just before the lockdown, the little girl attended a basketball game with her dad at the Staples Centre in LA, and was pictured getting a pep talk from the rapper after feeling shy approaching LeBron James for his autograph.

There is no doubt that Beyoncé is a doting mum, and the star gave an insight into her family life during a rare television interview with Good Morning America last year.

Beyoncé's twins are rarely seen in public

She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids."

She also opened up about her surprise at finding out she was expecting twins in her Homecoming documentary last April, which reflected on her headlining Coachella.

The Formation singer said: "I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior, but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise to me."

