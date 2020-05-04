Katy Perry shows off her beautiful garden and swimming pool at home with Orlando Bloom The mum-to-be has been filming American Idol from home

Katy Perry has given fans another look inside her £15million Beverly Hills home, and it's just as impressive from the outside as it is inside. The American Idol judge filmed another promo video for the show at home while dressed as a toilet roll, with the clip showing her completing a jigsaw puzzle on a covered terrace at the back of the house.

The terrace area has a wooden dining table and woven rug on white stone flooring, and overlooks the garden and swimming pool. On the left side of the home there is a sundeck area with a pair of striped sun loungers, while the pool is on a lower level and surrounded by trees and hedges for extra privacy.

Katy Perry has shared a peek at her beautiful garden and swimming pool

In April, Katy shared another look inside her home while filming the US talent show, with scenes showing her dressed up as a bottle of hand sanitiser in her kitchen and living room, which was converted into her very own television studio.

GALLERY: 14 of the most amazing celebrity swimming pools

The entire room, including the ceilings, have been painted navy, with wooden panelling on the walls. The television is wall-mounted above a fireplace, with integrated shelving and cabinets on either side.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's kitchen and living room

The 35-year-old is currently isolating in her palatial home, which she bought in 2017, during the coronavirus pandemic. It is located within the exclusive Hidden Hills neighbourhood and has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an infinity pool and a driveway with parking for up to 20 cars.

MORE: Where 10 of the most searched for multi-millionaires live

Katy also owns a £6million guest house down the street within the same gated community, which boasts a further four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a large garden with a swimming pool, a space that will no doubt come in useful for hosting visitors when the couple welcome their first child together this summer. Her famous neighbours include the likes of Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, as well as Joel's brother Benji Madden and his wife Cameron Diaz.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.