Holly Willoughby started Thursday's This Morning with some very happy news – there's a new baby on the team! The 39-year-old and her co-star Phillip Schofield shared the news that their colleague, Dr Sara Kayat, has given birth to her first child, a son named Harris. "A big congratulations to Dr Sara who has given birth to a beautiful baby boy," Holly said at the start of the show. Speaking to Dr Sara over Skype, she shared her incredible birth story, revealing that she had been in labour "for a couple of days" without realising! "I'm so happy. It's one of those weird overwhelming love kind of sensations that I didn’t even know I had in me," she told Holly and Phil.

MORE: Holly Willoughby confronts Health Secretary over son Chester's safety

"He was ten days early. Because it was my first everyone was expecting me to be a week or so later, so it took us by surprise. I was at home, I had always wanted a water birth but I hadn't quite expected it to be in my bath with no midwife present at that point. My poor husband had to catch the baby as it was ejecting out in the bath, so that is a story to tell!"

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield met baby Harris

READ: Rachel Riley hits out at This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes

She added: "He came out about 9.20am, we had to call an ambulance, obviously not knowing what time the midwives would get there. They arrived about 20 minutes later and then the midwives another 20 minutes after that."

Speaking of the labour, Dr Sara continued: "My first contractions were about three or four in the morning, or so I thought. It turns out that I was probably having them for a couple of days but I just thought it was muscular, which is ridiculous because I'm a doctor. I was doing all this yoga and Pilates at home, trying to ease the body, but turns out that was probably me being in labour for a couple of days. But active labour it was only two hours!"

Congratulations to Dr Sara

Holly then shared a snippet about her own birthing experience after Dr Sara said: "I think the one good thing about having him at home without any drugs is that the next day I was up and bouncing around." Mum-of-three Holly responded: "Wow. I was not! I think I had an ice pack down my pants for about a fortnight!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.