Holly Willoughby revealed some very exciting news on Monday's This Morning. During the show, the presenter announced the birth of her niece! The 39-year-old, who has three children of her own, expressed her joy towards the news, and took the opportunity to congratulate her family on their "beautiful" new addition.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals exciting news of new family member on This Morning

"I have a brand new niece!" she gushed. "Mabel Josephine Baldwin was born at Whips Cross University Hospital," she began, adding: "Daddy Dominic, Mum Louise have both said thank you to the maternity unit there [...] who have been absolutely brilliant." She continued: "And that is Elsie's baby sister, Mabel, came into this world just a few hours ago and she is beautiful, that is nice news."

MORE: Holly Willoughby's Sandro tuxedo dress totally wows This Morning fans

Spreading a little Easter cheer... my gorgeous niece Lola 🥰.... https://t.co/27ckMOhzYH — Holly Willoughby (@hollywills) April 12, 2020

Holly previously shared this sweet video of her other niece, Lola

And it's clear Holly was overcome with emotion on the new arrival, as co-host Phillip Schofield quipped: "Have you stopped crying now?" The TV star also took the opportunity to state how important the happy news is during the current situation. She stated: "It's lovely, I tell you even more so now, having nice news like that, news about life and birth it's just wonderful. Well done Dom and Lou!"

MORE: Victoria Beckham defended by Susanna Reid as Piers Morgan hits out at furlough decision

Holly's sweet announcement comes soon after she posted an adorable video of her other niece, Lola, over the Easter weekend. The This Morning host posted a video on Twitter of the seven-year-old singing 'Have Yourself A Happy Little Easter', a reworking of a classic festive song.

Originally posted by Holly's sister, Kelly Foster, on her YouTube channel, she wrote: "A little reworking of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' to cheer everyone up for Easter #staysafe #stayathome #savelives #savethenhs." Holly then shared the clip on her own social media, captioning it: "Spreading a little Easter cheer… my gorgeous niece Lola." How sweet! The TV star's fans clearly loved the rare insight into her extended family, with a follower commenting: "Beautiful, that made me cry… hopeful tears."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.