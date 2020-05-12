Holly Willoughby quizzed the Health Secretary Matt Hancock during an interview on This Morning, where she questioned the decision to allow young children to return to school during the COVID-19 pandemic. The mum-of-three expressed particular concern over her five-year-old son Chester, who she previously suggested would be too young to be able to fully understand the importance of social distancing from his peers at school. Watch the interview here...

WATCH: Holly questions Matt Hancock about Chester's safety

As journalists are classified as essential workers, Holly is still able to go to work as usual with her co-host, Philip Schofield. However, she's at home the rest of the time, where, like many busy parents, she is balancing time alone with time with her family. She recently opened up about the challenges of homeschooling to Kate Middleton, saying: "Homeschooling is a challenge, as I am sure you are experiencing yourself – I also have three children at different ages and it is quite difficult keeping them all occupied with their individual topics." Kate joked about homeschooling her two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, saying: "George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte's projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!"

