James and Ola Jordan: The one thing we didn't believe would happen after having a baby James and Ola speak about the big change in their home in their latest column for HELLO!

James and Ola Jordan have enjoyed another special week with their daughter Ella, and have revealed that now, at nearly three months old, everything their baby girl does is second nature to them. "I can tell when she's going to be sick," James says. "Ola can tell when she's having a poo! You start to understand your baby more."

"We're starting to get into a routine where there aren't so many surprises. It's become second nature," he continues. "It's like when you're learning to drive, you think there are so many things to think about - the indicator and the clutch and the brake and the mirrors - but when are used to driving you don't really think about those things, it happens naturally. It's the same with us with Ella. You do things without realising you've done them when you would have thought so much about it the first time around."

Happy Ella is nearly three months old

The pair did admit that if there was one thing they never expected when they welcomed a child, it was that their pristine house would become such a mess! Ola explains: "I've ordered new toys online because I didn't have any toys! So I've ordered more colourful things so she can look at it. Obviously not having children, everything we bought pre-baby was to match the house. Everything is grey and white! Poor thing is like, 'I want colour!' so I've bought her a colourful mat."

Ola with her baby girl

James adds: "My lounge has rubbish everywhere! Honestly, my friend said to me, because we're very OCD with our house, they said, 'I can't wait until you have the baby and there's going to be mess everywhere,' and I went, 'No there won't. There will not be a mess everywhere.' But there is! Her mess is everywhere! My lounge breaks my heart!"

Clearly the mess isn't bothering the pair too much really, as James laughs as he continues: "When I look in the hallway there're prams, there's mess and plates everywhere. There are bottles everywhere that need to be washed, clothes, I literally walk around with a muslin cloth on my shoulder all the time and I forget about it. It's my new accessory!"

James with little Ella

The former Strictly pros also spoke out how different it is living your life for another person entirely. James says: "We don't care and we wanted a baby more than anything but you forget that - when you don't have a child - you can literally do whatever you want when you want. Then you have one and everything is about them." Ola adds: "It's not about me anymore. I literally go, 'Right James, I'm going to have a quick shower then I'll come back down because she needs feeding,' so your time is totally gone. It's her time."

READ: James Jordan shares sassiest photo of baby Ella yet

James jokes: "I think it's harder because we're a bit older. If we'd had a child when we were in our late twenties you're not as set in your ways but I'm 42! I'm so set in my ways!" Ola chimes in: "I don't agree with that because we are 100% ready to have the baby... We were waiting for that change." Her husband replies: "Oh I totally agree, but we didn't realise how much!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: James does baby cycles with daughter Ella

While the couple has gotten into a routine with Ella and have quickly become parenting pros, they reveal that Ella is still having problems with reflux, which will likely start getting better when she begins learning to sit up on her own.

READ: James Jordan reveals dream job he has already lined up for daughter Ella

"She still suffers from her reflux a lot," James says. "We're really wary of leaving her on her own for even a minute because she chokes on her saliva a lot. It's really scary when she does do it and the problem is after every feed when she wakes up at 4 am and she's hungry and you feed her, you can't just feed and burp her, then put her back to sleep because she'll be gurgling and choking. You have to keep her upright for at least half an hour, last night it was nearly an hour and a half before we managed to put her down. So that's been probably the only challenge."