Charley Webb is a doting mother to three boys, and she took to social media on Monday night to reveal that her youngest son Ace is growing up fast. The Emmerdale actress hinted that the ten-month-old is preparing to take his first steps by sharing a picture of an adorable baby walker she had bought for him.

Charley shared this photo of Ace's new walker on Instagram

The Plan Toys wooden design costs £139.95 from Scandiborn and features two little woodpeckers, one pink and one blue, attached to the large wheels at the front. How sweet! Charley revealed she was very pleased with her purchase, captioning the picture: "I am obsessed. How cute is this walker I've chosen for Ace." Meanwhile, fans of the design can pick up similar bargain options from the brand on Amazon, such as this £86.91 design that includes 16 colourful wooden blocks to play with and two birds that make a sound when the walker is pushed.

Plan Toys bird walker, £86.91, Amazon

Charley and her husband Matthew Wolfenden share sons Buster, ten, Bowie, four, and ten-month-old Ace. The 32-year-old has spoken honestly about her parenting struggles in the past. In early May, she opened up to her fans about her sleepless nights with her two young children, and how she turned towards professional sleep consultant Lisa Lamb - also known as The Night Ninja - for help. She explained in a candid Instagram post: "When Ace was born I was still having to lie with Bowie after his story until he fell asleep. He'd then come into our bed around 1 or 2 in the morning. I’d be awake feeding Ace, Bowie would lay wide awake next to me."

MORE: Charley Webb unveils stunning kitchen inside family home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charley Webb shares rare (and adorable) video of baby Ace

She continued: "It got to the point where none of us were sleeping and even when we did sleep one of the babies was waking us up, it was beyond stressful (and exhausting)." Ace got into a routine at around six weeks old and was sleeping through at around six months, but Charley revealed that bedtime became more difficult when "he started to wake every half an hour crying for his dummy." Luckily, both Bowie and Ace now have no trouble sleeping, and the actress concluded by stating their new routines have "honestly changed our lives."

PHOTOS: 11 times royal parents doted on their children

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.