Charley Webb lives in North Yorkshire with her husband and Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden and their three children Buster, Bowie and Ace, and over a series of recent Instagram posts, Charley has given fans an inside look at the family kitchen. Like the rest of the nation, they have been staying indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic and Charley's first post showed how she was keeping the children entertained with baking at the dining table. Granted, baby Ace is seriously adorable, but it was Charley's décor of choice that caught our attention. The family have a large stainless-steel table with a selection of chairs including one upholstered in leopard-print and another red retro style with white and blue stripes.

Charley Webb's dining table features bold chairs

In another video where Charley and Matthew had set up a circuit for the children to take part in, it was revealed that the dining area has a large skylight in the ceiling and marble floors, while the kitchen has a stainless-steel island and matching handle-less cupboards. At the back of the room overlooking the table, Charley and Matthew have a large photo of David Bowie with the lyrics 'Just For One Day', in a gold frame, and a dark green cupboard.

The entire back wall of the open-plan kitchen and dining area is formed of glass patio doors which lead out on to the garden, where they have a spacious patio area and steps up to the lawn. The boys are lucky enough to have an enormous trampoline, and even Matthew has been enjoying the feature since being in lockdown.

Charley recently shared a video of him jumping inside and wrote, "Not just the kids have got use of the trampoline since we've been at home all the time. This is one of my best buys ever. I feel so lucky right now to have a nice garden that the kids (and the big kid) can play in. I've been thinking about everyone that doesn't have this so much.

