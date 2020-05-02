Charley Webb's children look so grown-up in rare family photo The Emmerdale actress posted a rare photo of all three of her children

Charley Webb often shares beautiful photos of her each of her children – but on Saturday, she delighted fans by posting a rare snapshot of all three of them posing together! The Emmerdale actress shares three sons, Buster, ten, Bowie, four, and baby Ace, nine months, with husband Matthew Wolfenden – who is sadly missing from the photo as he was no doubt the photographer. Captioning the snap, Charley praised Organix snacks for helping to refuel her kids after they enjoyed an energetic morning of playing games.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charley Webb shares rare video of baby Ace

MORE: Charley Webb reveals the cute furniture she's bought for baby Ace's nursery – and it's all under £50

She wrote: "When you’re stuck at home, reaching for bad foods is sometimes easy to do. That’s why we fill our snack cupboard with yummy Organix snacks as we know we can rely on them with their No Junk Promise. These Mini Flapjack Bites are perfect for refuelling after an activity filled morning with @organixfood."

Charley rarely shares photos with all three of her children

MORE: Emmerdale's Charley Webb reveals this Hollyoaks star gave her away on her wedding day

Fans were quick to compliment Charley and Matthew on their happy family, with one commenting: "What a beautiful family, your boys are a credit to you, I love seeing children play with the mummy and daddy, you’re creating memories to cherish that will last a lifetime, this made me smile so thank you." Another added: "Blown away by your enthusiasm and energy given you have three what I can only imagine are active boys, fantastic fun, frolics and memories."

It seems the couple have come up with plenty of ways to keep their sons entertained while they are all self-isolating at home. They are also making good use of their beautiful garden, which Charley gave fans a peek of last month. Uploading to Instagram a short clip of Matthew doing flips on the family trampoline as Bowie watched on, fans could see that the garden is covered in green grass, and is lined by big, leafy trees that make it look like a picturesque forest enclave.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.