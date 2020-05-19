With Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash counting singing, acting and presenting among their talents, you may think their children would want to follow in their footsteps. However, the Loose Women star revealed the 11-month-old has already shown an interest in a different career path - he wants to be a builder!

Workbench and tools, £35.95, Amazon

Stacey took to her Instagram Stories to share an adorable video of her youngest son playing with an epic wooden workbench, complete with a drawer for his spare nuts and bolts and a shelf at the top to hold his tools. "Pickle the builder. This set is a cheap one from Amazon," Stacey captioned the video, which showed Rex waving around a bright green wrench. We've tracked down the workbench play area and it's available for just £35.95, with an additional tool belt costing £19.95.

Stacey has become the queen of organising hacks, particularly during the coronavirus crisis, so we reckon she'll be more than happy to have a little DIY helper to tackle some of her home renovations! She's already made a bedside lamp out of a broken hanger, transformed empty perfume bottles into diffusers and created a herb garden using old bulbs, so we wonder what's next on the building duo's list.

Stacey shared a cute snap of Rex playing with his new workbench and tools

With Rex approaching his first birthday at the end of May, the 30-year-old is bound to pull out all the stops for the celebrations. Just weeks ago, the family marked Leighton's birthday with several thoughtful sweet treats, including a Daim bar milkshake and a very unusual birthday cake. Stacey revealed that she treated the eight-year-old to a radish and chocolate cheesecake on his special day – admitting the unusual pairing came about because those were the only ingredients she had. Posting a photo of the Pokémon-themed cake, Stacey wrote: "The only cake I can successfully make every time is cheesecake so I made this last night, and he asked for a Pokémon cake. This is the best I could do." We applaud her creativity!

