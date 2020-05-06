Stacey Solomon created a number of sweet birthday surprises for her son Leighton on Tuesday, and even gave up her favourite evening sweet treat to make a delicious chocolate milkshake for the eight-year-old. The Loose Women panellist shared a step-by-step tutorial of her making the chocolate Daim bar milkshake on her Instagram Stories, and we've got to try it.

Stacey shared the recipe on her Instagram Stories

"You know it's someone's birthday when I use my precious Daim bars for a milkshake," she joked as she cut up the chocolate with a knife and added it to the blender with several other ingredients. Stacey even served them in a tall glass garnished with chopped banana and finished off with metal straws - Leighton is one lucky birthday boy!

This comes after the TV star unveiled her very unusual birthday cake for her son using ingredients she had at home - after all, Stacey is known for being very creative with her food, particularly amid the coronavirus lockdown. The doting mother treated Leighton to a radish and chocolate cheesecake to create a Pokémon-themed cake for his special day. Posting a clip to her Instagram Stories of her adding the final touches, Stacey wrote: "The only cake I can successfully make every time is cheesecake so I made this last night, and he asked for a Pokémon cake. This is the best I could do."

WATCH: Stacey Solomon making an unusual birthday cake for Leighton

Later in the evening, the mum-of-three posted a sweet image of her sons; Zachary, 12, Leighton and Rex, 11 months, sat on her bed with the cake and joked that she expected to find leftover radishes in her bedsheets. We think we'd prefer to try the decadent birthday milkshake…

Stacey Solomon's Daim bar milkshake

INGREDIENTS

2 Daim bars

Milk (just enough to cover the Daim bars)

1 scoop of ice cream

1 tablespoon of cocoa powder

1 banana

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine the Daim bars, milk, ice cream and cocoa powder and blend until smooth. Garnish with two slices of banana and enjoy!

