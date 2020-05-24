Catherine Tylesdale has opened up about her "dark" days after her mother Janet was hospitalised with the coronavirus. In the candid Instagram post, the former Coronation Street actress spoke about how she feels she struggled to be a parent to her son Alfie during that difficult time. Next to pictures of herself in tears, she wrote: "Lockdown has brought up many emotions for many people. Some days have been incredibly hard. Dark. Unworkable. When my mum was in ICU I could barely function. It seemed all I could do was cry. I couldn’t parent. My inner child simply craved my mum's touch."

Catherine shared an honest post about parenting her son Alfie while her mum battled the coronavirus

The 36-year-old - who shares her five-year-old son with her husband Tom Pitfield - continued: "Thus I felt shame/mum guilt for not being able to ‘mother’ my own son. I’m lucky - I have a brilliant hands-on husband who has been the greatest support to us. Some people don’t have anyone. I can’t bear to imagine that."

MORE: Catherine Tyldesley opens up about life in lockdown with husband Tom Pitfield and son Alfie

After detailing her "horrendous" last month, Catherine encouraged her followers to talk to one another if they are struggling with mental health. The Strictly Come Dancing contestant received plenty of support from her followers, including several of her friends from the BBC dancing show. Former judge Arlene Phillips was among the first to comment, writing, "Love you darling. You feel so much and express your feelings with such honesty." Professional dancer Janette Manrara added: "You’re beautiful even with tears in your eyes. Such honestly in your words! Love you gorgeous woman," while a third fan commented "You are not alone. Our weakness and our emotions become our strength as a woman and as a mother."

Chelsea Peers pyjama set, £26, John Lewis

Catherine recently welcomed her mum home from the hospital and has been showing her gratitude for NHS staff by wearing a variety of rainbow outfits, including a Chelsea Peers pyjama set covered with a rainbow dog print which is available to buy from John Lewis for just £26.

Catherine has been showing her gratitude for NHS staff by wearing rainbow outfits

Speaking of her mother's illness, Catherine wrote: "It’s been a horrendous 6 days. Mum was admitted to ICU on Friday night, needing emergency surgery. The worry was like nothing I’ve ever known. I want to take this opportunity to express my never-ending gratitude to our #NHS and to #SalfordRoyal Hospital. The doctors worked around the clock to treat my mum swiftly and keep her protected from #covid19 at all times." While her mother is now recovering at home, her grandad "still fights for his life in the very same hospital."

RELATED: Charley Webb reveals hardest thing about her three pregnancies in candid post

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.