Mrs Hinch is known for her clever cleaning hacks, and her latest one for her son Ronnie was inspired by her Hinch army. The Instagram cleaning influencer, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, revealed her fans had suggested a clever way to keep her stunning home clean while Ronnie enjoys his messy meals as well as arts and crafts - so listen up, parents!

Mrs Hinch thanked her fans for the cleaning tip

"I just wanted to say thank you for recommending no mess floor mats to me guys! I found some on eBay for £2 each! They had all different designs, but I went for the train one and I'm excited to use it tonight," Mrs Hinch captioned a picture of the sweet new mats. Considering you can buy two packs for just £2.29, it's a small price to pay to minimise the mess, don't you think? She continued by stating, "They just sit under the high chair to catch the mess. Win-win!"

Two floor mats, £2.29, Amazon

The mum-of-one seemed to be very prepared for Ronnie's evening meal, as she also showed off the new plastic pouches she is using to store her leftovers - and they come in adorable animal designs. Mrs Hinch showed off her elephant, panda and lion pouches which all contained mash from her recent shepherd's pie dish. Explaining the benefits of the meal containers, she wrote: "They're fab! Dishwasher and freezer safe (BPA free.) You can write the dates on the back too!"

Food pouches, £12.95, Amazon

Mrs Hinch has also recently revealed how she saves space in her kitchen cupboards by neatly folding her cereal boxes and how she cleans out her hoover. However, she is apparently not quite as organised as Kylie Jenner when it comes to her handbags. Speaking of Kylie's storage system, she said, "This morning, I somehow ended up watching Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories and saw a beautiful work in progress story of her storing her handbags, and it made me think of me sharing my eBayer handbag storage to hang in my wardrobe, wonder if she would like it."

