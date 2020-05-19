Coleen Rooney has taken on the role of teacher for her sons amid the coronavirus pandemic, and she shared a sweet snap of her four boys as she praised them for their hard work. "My boys making me so proud in homeschooling. Keep it up lads," she captioned the photo, which showed the five of them sitting in their spacious garden at their Cheshire mansion.

Coleen posed with her four sons as she praised their homeschooling efforts

Her eldest three boys Kai, ten, Klay, six, and Kit, four, even appeared to have a school uniform as they all rocked bright yellow T-shirts, grey shorts and trainers - how sweet! Meanwhile, Coleen was every inch the doting mum, cuddling her youngest Cass, two, who wore a stripey babygrow. Fans rushed to the comments section to praise the 34-year-old on her parenting, with one writing, "Gorgeous boys and one very brilliant mummy," and another adding, "Such lovely boys - you’re doing a fantastic job." Meanwhile, several of her followers noted the similarities between her sons and their footballer father Wayne Rooney. "Mini Waynes," one wrote and another agreed: "2 youngest are so Wayne."

PHOTOS: 11 times royal parents doted on their children

The family of six are currently self-isolating in Cheshire, and they have been sharing cute photos of their time together over the past few weeks. Wayne recently gave fans a glimpse of their huge kitchen by sharing a heart-melting photo of the boys sitting at the dining table. They could be seen tucking into their breakfast with iPads positioned in front of each of them - we wonder if they were getting an early start on their school work or enjoying a relaxing meal before the week began! Doting dad Wayne wrote: "Start of another week #Mondaymotivation," in the caption.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Rooney in 60 seconds

While the family appears to have plenty of space in their gorgeous £6million home, they are currently preparing to move into another property nearby, which is currently under construction. Worth an estimated £20million, the new country estate boasts a cinema, indoor swimming pool and wine cellar, a stable area with space for 14 horses, an orangery, snooker room, and, of course, a football pitch.

MORE: Charley Webb hints son Ace is about to hit a huge milestone