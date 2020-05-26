Ronan Keating's wife Storm gave fans a peek inside their long weekend as they made use of the UK's sunny weather by playing in the garden. Outside their luxurious manor house in Barnes, their son Cooper, three, kept cool in an inflatable paddling pool, complete with a splash bucket filled with water and plastic balls.

Storm shared a video of the little boy dressed in a blue and white striped swimsuit as he pulled the string which released a waterfall of cool water over his head. "Balls of fun," she captioned the post, and judging by Cooper's giggling at the end of the clip, we think he agrees! Her followers were clearly delighted with the garden accessory, with Natalie Pinkham commenting, "Brilliant! We need this in our lives." Another fan joked, "I want one!" while a third added, "Aww so cute! Amazing game for kids."

Little Tikes paddling pool, was £199.99 now £85.08, Amazon

After one follower enquired about where the epic paddling pool was from, it was revealed it was a Little Tikes design, but with the heatwave currently hitting the UK, we're not surprised to hear it is selling out quickly. Luckily, Amazon stocks it for just £85.08, down from its original price of £199.99, so it's the perfect time to get your hands on one.

During the coronavirus crisis, Storm and Ronan have been taking the opportunity to spend lots of time with their children. As well as welcoming their baby daughter Coco at the end of March, the couple also threw a sweet birthday surprise for Cooper in April. Storm revealed the family of four celebrated his third birthday with the most beautiful chocolate cake. Making her Instagram followers very jealous, the Australian fashion designer posted a photo of the delicious-looking treat, showing off the oozing chocolate icing, hundreds of M&Ms and surrounding Kit Kats. To finish it off, the cake had a Paw Patrol puppy figurine on the top who was sitting in a digger, appearing to scoop up some of the chocolates. Yum!

