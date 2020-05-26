Zoe Ball's son Woody Cook transforms her garden with incredible wooden cabin

Zoe Ball recently welcomed her son Woody Cook home from his international travels, and he has wasted no time getting stuck into some DIY. The Radio 1 Breakfast Show host sent her Instagram fans wild after she shared a picture of her garden on Bank Holiday Monday, showing off an incredible homemade wooden cabin created by Woody and her boyfriend Michael Reed. Tucked in a corner of the garden, the structure is surrounded by decking with steps leading up to the front door and three holes for windows.

Zoe recently had an emotional reunion with Woody after he returned home from his travels

"Cabin coming along swell #WanyWood #oak #hardlabour #lockdownbuild @michaelreed99 @woody_cook," Zoe captioned the photo, after revealing she had started construction back in April. The photo showing the cabin's progress was quickly met by praise from her followers. Laura Whitmore was among the first to comment, simply writing, "Impressive!" while Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard added several clapping emojis. Many also speculated about how the mother-of-two would make use of the cabin, with one joking, "When is it live on Airbnb?" while a second follower inquired: "Well done, is there going to be a bar in there?"

Zoe revealed Woody and Michael's progress on the wooden cabin, which was started in April

It must have been a very busy few days for the 19-year-old, as he only returned home from New Zealand last week, after leaving the UK to travel with his girlfriend in January 2020. To mark the special occasion, Zoe shared several snaps of the family's emotional reunion showing her son embracing his sister Nelly, ten, and their cat in the garden of their East Sussex home. "Reunited. He’s home. Been a beautiful day. #wilbur #amberforce #happymamalady #mybestboy thanks @amberfrancescaa for looking after my boy," The Circle host wrote in the caption.

The cabin is not the first garden project Zoe has shown off during the coronavirus lockdown. In April, Michael helped to ensure that she has plenty of company in her garden by installing a new birdhouse. "Twitcher Friday night takeaway action. Best gift from curly sue @michaelreed99," Zoe captioned a video on Instagram showing a bird flying into the new house from Will & Yates.

