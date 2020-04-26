Storm Keating has made the most beautiful birthday cake for her oldest child – and if we weren't currently in lockdown we'd be heading round to ask for a slice! The model posted a photo of the delicious-looking treat to her Instagram account on Sunday in honour of her son Cooper's third birthday. The cake, which featured oozing chocolate icing and was covered in M&Ms, was also surrounded by Kit Kats. It had a Paw Patrol logo on the side and a puppy figurine on the top who was sitting in a digger, appearing to scoop up some of the chocolates. Yum!

The mum-of-two captioned the (very) sweet picture: "When your favourite little man turns 3 years old. #pawpatrolobsessed #familytradition #homemadecakes #cooperkeating #birthdaycake." Naturally, her followers couldn't help expressing their admiration for her culinary creation, commenting: "Wow that looks wonderful," "Wow love the cake… happy birthday little one... stay safe," and: "Happy 3rd birthday Cooper. What a fabulous cake. Such a lucky boy. Hope you have had a day filled with fun & laughter."

Storm shared the incredible homemade cake to Instagram

Although Cooper wasn't able to have a big party to celebrate his special occasion, he did get one of the best cakes we've ever seen – and the little boy also got to spend the day with his mum, dad Ronan, and his new baby sister Coco. Storm gave birth to the little girl last month and the family have been self-isolating together ever since.

Former Boyzone star Ronan shared the happy news on Instagram, posting a photo of his wife and youngest daughter alongside the caption: "Hello world. Spreading some good cheer at this time with the announcement of the safe delivery of our little girl Coco Knox Keating. Calmly arrived on 27/3/20. Mama and Baba are rocking #HappyTimes #KeatingClan #BabyKeating." The singer and Storm married in 2015 and he also shares three older children with his ex-wife Yvonne: Jack, 20, Missy, 18, and Ali, 14.

