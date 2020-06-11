Nicole Kidman is a doting mum to four children, and has been praised over the years for speaking so openly about her parenting journey. The Big Little Lies actress adopted her two oldest children, Isabelle and Connor, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and has spoken in the past about suffering a devastating miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy during this time. The star previously spoke to Elizabeth Day during an interview with You magazine on the importance of talking about her ordeal openly, explaining: "Then they're not full of shame. I do believe we help carve paths that bring us together and you go, 'Oh, ok, you're going through this, too. There is hope."

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman talks about Sunday and Faith's trip to London

Nicole Kidman has been open about her parenting journey over the years

When Nicole met Keith Urban in 2005, the actress had been told she wouldn't conceive, but at the age of 40, the star fell pregnant with daughter Faith. She told You magazine that it was a "miracle" and recalled the moment she was in childbirth. "I was like, 'your only job, Keith, is to get me the epidural if I scream for it.' And I screamed for it. I was doing OK and then I went, 'Oh boy!'" The couple then welcomed Faith via a surrogate two years later, completing their family.

The Big Little Lies actress with youngest daughters Sunday and Faith

While Nicole doesn't like to share photos of her children on social media to maintain their privacy, the doting mum recently posted a candid snapshot of herself and her youngest two daughters on Instagram. The Hours star chose to share the picture on Mother's Day, and showed the trio relaxing outside in the garden at their family home in Nashville, where they have been staying during the coronavirus lockdown. Nicole and Keith split their time between the US and UK, and have homes in LA and London, as well as a holiday home in Australia, where both their families still live.

Like every other family, Keith and Nicole are enjoying spending quality time with their daughters during the lockdown. Keith recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about their time in isolation and said that they were getting out in their backyard a lot, as well as playing music and playing card games. "It's early days, still, in a lot of ways, but it's been a very vibrant house," he explained. Nicole also shared a photo of herself reading an Italian book last week, revealing that she's currently learning the language.

