Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews are getting ready to welcome their second child, and their expanding family is the perfect excuse for a spot of interior design. On Wednesday morning, Vogue shared a peek at the sweet pictures she has was given for her son Theodore, who will be moving into a new room to make room for his sister in the nursery. And the little boy seemed thrilled with his new decorations!

Rabbit picture, from £16, Fy!

In the video, Vogue panned across four framed pictures of animals - a giraffe, bunny rabbit, koala and panda. "He likes the new art for his wall!" Vogue captioned the video, and judging from Theodore's excited "Hop hop!" exclamation as he pointed to the bunny picture, we think we can guess which is his favourite! Thanks to Vogue tagging the brand, we've tracked down the Vivid Atelier prints at Fy! and they start at £16 each.

Vogue shared a video of Theodore's reaction to his new artwork

Although the prints were placed on the ground in their London home as Vogue admired the new artwork, the Heart Radio presenter plans to hang them in what she describes as "Theodore's big boy room." Vogue has also given fans a glimpse at the new bed that will take pride of place in his new room. The one-year-old's bed from The Modern Nursery can be transformed from a cot to a bed and even into bunk beds, so it can grow with him.

Meanwhile, his new sister will be moving into the tropical nursery at Vogue and Spencer's home, which the pair previously gave HELLO! an exclusive look inside. Decorated with bold leaf-print wallpaper and a Perspex cot, it features neutral decor that would be suitable for any future children, boys or girls. We can't wait to see if Vogue adds any more finishing touches to her home before she welcomes her little girl...

