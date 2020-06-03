Dermot O'Leary and his wife Dee Koppang are set to welcome their first child in the next few weeks, and the first-time parents have wasted no time preparing for their new arrival. Dee took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal she had already been stocking up their baby's wardrobe with sweet outfits, including adorable animal hats!

Dee shared a photo of her new baby clothes on Instagram

In the photo, a knitted grey bunny hat and brown bear hat could be seen lying next to a cute grey and white wave babygrow from Kit & Kin - all of which had been freshly unwrapped. "Am officially becoming obsessed with baby clothes…" Dee captioned the snap, and we don't blame her.

We've tracked down the new items, and the two chunky knit hats are made from 100% organic cotton with a price tag of £16.99, while the soft onesie retails for £21.99 and is available in several different sizes, ranging from 0-18 months. Although the couple have not announced the gender of the baby, there are several more unisex animal designs from Kit & Kin, including a fox print and a sweet landscape pattern. So we can't wait to see what outfits Dermot and Dee dress their little one in!

Kit & Kin baby onesie, £21.99, Amazon

In February, the couple – who have been together for 17 years and married since 2012 – confirmed they are expecting their first child together. "We're pleased to announce that we're expecting a little Koppang O'Leary...," they wrote on Instagram. They also shared a snap of a floral wreath surrounding a message, which read: "Koppang O'Leary productions presents 'New Arrival' coming soon." However, Dee revealed their struggle to get pregnant, describing the journey as a "rocky road". In a heartfelt Instagram post, the expectant mother wrote: "Just wanted to say thank you so so much for all the lovely messages about our news...It's been a rocky road to get here, so I wanted to send lots of love to any of you who are on that journey. Hang on in there. Sending love."

