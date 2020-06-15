Stacey Solomon's son Rex has been struggling to sleep recently, so the Loose Women star enlisted the help of a professional who suggested some very clever tips that she said have "100% worked within a couple of weeks".

READ: Stacey Solomon unveils impressive hair transformation after using DIY dye kit

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Stacey shared a picture of three adorable little products - a night light, a cuddly toy that plays white noise and a bedtime story. "I was so exhausted with it that I ended up messaging @theparentandbabycoach and asking for her advice. For anyone else struggling here's what she recommended to me," the mum-of-three wrote.

Stacey enlisted professional help after struggling with Rex's sleep regression

First on her list of parenting must-haves was a night light which leaves Rex "mesmerised." The sweet star projector costs just £12.99 and is designed to reduce bedtime fears and calm children by casting colourful stars and moon on the wall or ceiling. Stacey also dug out one of Rex's favourite cuddly toys from when he was a newborn - Ewan the Dream Sheep. The £29.99 soft teddy plays an array of different soothing white noises including rainfall, harp melody music and vacuum cleaner.

Star night light, £12.99, Amazon

Finally, Stacey said it's important to be consistent: "Wherever he sleeps at night try and get his day naps in the same place and do the same good night routine every time. Mine is a story, kiss, cuddle, lay down and goodnight Rex." And judging by the video on her Instagram Stories that shows the one-year-old sound asleep in his cot while Stacey hides on the floor, it seems to be working a treat!

Ewan the Dream Sheep, £29.99, Amazon

Stacey revealed Rex's sleep regression was starting to impact her own shut-eye in early June. "Sleep regression is well and truly here," she wrote alongside a hilarious meme that read: "I am no an early bird or a night owl, I am some form of permanently exhausted pigeon." She then added in her story: "Shout of to the 1am club. We've got this. All I keep thinking to myself is 'I'm already tired tomorrow'."

RELATED: Stacey Solomon hits back with hilarious remark after Joe Swash mocks her housework

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.