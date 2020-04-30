Stacey Solomon has wasted no time getting creative while the nation is in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic - and her latest home hack involves her children's toys! The Loose Women panellist took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she was preparing a thoughtful surprise for her partner Joe Swash, who she revealed regularly loses his keys.

Stacey's eldest son Zach helped create the key organiser

After beginning to tidy away the Lego before her youngest son Rex woke up from his nap, she found a better use for them in the form of a key organiser - and she delighted her fans by providing a step-by-step breakdown of the process. Firstly, a video shows her eldest son Zachary using an electric drill to create holes in a piece of white Lego, and Stacey explained they then "attached them to our keys like a key ring." Getting artistic with the toys, she also said: "We tried to make characters that we thought looked like me and Hoe," before showing off one brunette female figurine dressed in a pink outfit with wings, and another male one with long ginger hair dressed in a grey suit.

Stacey shared a picture of the finished product on her Instagram Stories

"Stuck our characters to a large piece of Lego which we glue gunned to a pot and that's it," the 30-year-old captioned the video. And the finished product is quite impressive, with both her own and Joe's keys attached to the key organiser using a small Lego piece. The doting mother was clearly thrilled with the finished design as she could be heard saying: "Zach it's so cool, you did so good!" to which the 12-year-old replied: "Thanks, mum."

Earlier in the day, Stacey also repurposed her recycling rubbish into pencil cases for her sons. The TV star shared a peek inside the family's arts and crafts session, where they each transformed an empty bottle of their choice - in Stacey's case, the Ketchup container - using just glue, scissors and a zip. Keep the free home hacks coming please, Stacey!

