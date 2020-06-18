Sophie Hamilton
The heatwave is coming! These are the top 15 summer garden toys for kids on Amazon right now: from swings and slides to sports sets, basketball kit and the coolest football goal
The summer holidays are approaching and with the warmer weather and coronavirus lockdown, children will be out in the garden having fun. But if your kids are getting a little bored of their current outdoor toys, perhaps it's time to invest in a few new pieces of play equipment or garden games to keep them entertained.
We've rounded up 15 of the best garden toys to buy on Amazon right now, from swings and slides to sports sets and a colour-your-own playhouse. Take a look…
Princess Horse and Carriage
How cute is this! Your little one can pretend they're royalty in this adorable pink car, complete with own pony. Parents can pull the car by the reins or push from the roof handle – there's even a horse clopping sound (can they make an adult version please?) and cup holders!
Little Tikes Princess Horse and Carriage, £132.14, Amazon
Giant Bubble Making Kit
Everyone loves bubbles right? The kids will have so much fun creating huge bubbles with this set from Toyland. Definitely for outdoors only!
Toyland Giant Bubble Making Kit, £5.85, Amazon
Metal Climbing Dome
Kids just want to climb – it's a fact – and this metal done by Plum is the perfect addition to the garden. A great investment that will entertain them all summer and beyond.
Plum Metal Dome Deimos, £99.99, Amazon
Outdoor trampoline
Bounce, bounce, bounce! This 4.5ft trampoline with safety net enclosure is just the thing to burn off some energy. So many trampolines are sold out right now – get this one while you still can.
Bargains Galore Trampoline, £99.95, Amazon
Splash Play Mat
It's like a sprinkler, but better. Just plug the mat into a garden hose and watch the kids have a ball running and jumping in the water together.
Splash Play Mat, £23.99, Amazon
Rotating See Saw
Ok, we're grown-ups and want a go on this. The cool garden see-saw spins 360 degrees AND goes up and down giving your kids twice the fun.
Plum Metal Rotating See Saw, £39.99, Amazon
Kids' Explorer Set
A great toy for inquisitive minds! The kit includes binoculars, a telescope, a flashlight, magnifying glass, compass, whistle and more. The best bit is they can take the backpack when you go out for a day, stop and inspect insects with their cute kit.
Uttora Outdoor Explorer Kit, £14.99, Amazon
Football Target Goal
Football mad kids will love this goal which doubles up as a traditional goal and also target practice. Great to practice the sport on their own or with siblings.
Inside Out Toys Football Target Goal, £27.99, Amazon
Kids Racket Set
We love this set of rackets, soft tennis balls and badminton shuttlecock – perfect for developing coordination skills and perfect for taking to the park or beach too.
Yimore Kids Racket Set, £15.99, Amazon
Double Swing
Every child likes a swing and this double swing and glider is a fantastic addition to the garden. Bring the park to your house!
Hedstrom Double Swing, £139.89, Amazon
Zoingo Boingo
What's a Zoingo Boingo I hear you ask? Well it's this very cool toy which is a cross between a pogo stick and a space hopper – genius. The toy lets you jump and spin on concrete and grass.
Zoingo Boingo, £22.99, Amazon
Kids' Water Slide
No more trying to create your own garden water slide, because this slide has its own sprinkler built in – just hook up your hose. Woopie!
Large Kids Water Slide, £45.99, Amazon
Pop Up Basketball Net
This is so cool! It's a basketball net, but in a case. Just take assemble the net when it suits you and have fun shooting hoops. Includes mini basketball and pump.
Basketball All Surface Swingball, £25.94, Amazon
Gvoo Water Guns
You can't beat a good water fight in the garden and these long shooting pistols are ideal. Play with them at home, in the park, wherever!
Gvoo Water Gun, £9.99, Amazon
Cardboard Playhouse
This is such a brilliant idea. The colour-your-own playhouse is bound to keep the kids busy for hours as they paint the house just as they want it.
Cardboard Playhouse, £39.45, Amazon
