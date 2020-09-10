What to pack for University: 25 genius space-saving ideas for your student accommodation

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The arrival of September means thoughts turn to cosy jumpers, countdown to the holidays and more immediate changes – like going back to school. For university students who are moving into residence halls, its also time to start thinking about those room storage ideas and organisation essentials for student digs to get the new term started smoothly. So we’ve created a list of the best buys to help set up a small student living space in a way that is comfortable, chic and practical.

With communal areas in residence halls now subject to even more stringent protocols and restrictions amidst the coronavirus ‘new normal’ – check your uni’s rules for common areas like shared bathrooms, kitchens and study rooms – it’s even more important that your personal living space be a self-sufficient (and efficient!) organised oasis. So here are the best storage ideas, from closet organisers to over-door hooks and shelves, as well as electronic gadgets and compact appliances help keep your dorm room clutter-free.

Closet and drawer organisers:

Let's start with the basics – how to keep your closet and drawers organised while also focusing on the efficiency of the little amount of space students have in their student accommodations. Drawer organisers, closet 'cubbies' and space-saving hangers are all a must.

A set of three washable drawer dividers that come in a host of prints and colours

Drawer organiser, pack of 3, more designs available, £13.99, Amazon

Make the most of your closet space with a four-shelf cubby with hanging rod

Amazon Basics hanging closet cubby, £17.99, Amazon

Create extra space in your closet with space-saving hangers

Magic hangers, £7.64 for pack of 10, Amazon

Bedside storage and space-saving ideas

Optimise the space under and alongside your bed with some creative and super simple additions to your student digs.

No-fuss additional storage at your fingertips - just slip the anchor under your mattress

Bedside storage caddy, £10.55, Amazon

Make the most of the empty space under your bed with boxes to store seasonal clothes or linen

Amazon Basics under-bed storage box, £10.99 each, £19.99 for two, Amazon

In addition to the table surface, which has a groove to insert your tablet, this movable side table has three shelves for extra storage

Side table with wheels, £39.95, Amazon

A flexible lamp with 360-degree adjustability and the lighting colour has two modes: white light or warm

Clip-on lamp, also available in chrome finish, £11.89, Amazon

Laundry and bathroom storage ideas

Whether you're toting your toiletries, your detergent or your laundry, there are some very clever storage solutions that will make your life easier.

The ultra-slim form of this washing basket with wheels makes it easy to stash just about anywhere

Umi rolling laundry basket, more colours available, £24.99, Amazon

A handy caddy with nine compartments and draining holes at the bottom, just what you need to tote your toiletries to the shower

iDesign Orbz shower caddy, £13.99, Amazon

A plastic all-purpose caddy with a stylish wooden handle

mDesign portable organiser, £13.19, Amazon

This nylon laundry bag has hooks to hang from a door and turns into a backpack when it's time to do the wash

Travel laundry bag, £12.99, Amazon

Desk organisers

To get the most out of your desk, look for space-saving mini shelves, organisers and stands that will help clear off the surface as much as possible to give you additional working space.

This mini-shelf is modular so you can configure it in a host of ways

Mini desk shelves, £21.99, Amazon

A laptop stand will lift your computer to eye-level which is better for your back and neck, but also frees up desk space underneath

Laptop stand, £27.99, Amazon

Compact appliances

With communal areas under strict guidelines due to coronavirus, think about creating a personal space that is as self-sufficient as possible. Mini coffee makers or tea kettles, mini-fridges and other small appliances can be a major convenience and reduce your need to be in common areas.

This portable mini fridge, which comes with AC, DC and USB power cables, can cool up to 18°C below the ambient temperature or even heat up to 60°C to keep food warm

Mini fridge in pink, more colours available, £39.99, Amazon

This hot water dispenser with Brita fliter technology boils a cup of water in under 50 seconds – perfect for everything from tea to pot noodles

Instant filtered hot water dispenser, £79.99, Amazon

You can brew coffee or tea with this one-cup machine that comes with a stainless steel travel mug and has a permanent filter

Russell Hobbs Brew and Go, £29.99, Amazon

Best over the door hooks, hangers and shelves

Student accommodations are a temporary home, so no-adhesive, no installation storage solutions are a must.

Over the door hooks in a chic copper design

Over the door hooks, £8.99, Amazon

Three roomy pockets to store shoes, handbags and more

mDesign over the door storage, £17.54, Amazon

Multi-use and modular furnishings

With limited space, student digs definitely require furniture that does double or even triple duty! Look for compact furnishings that serve more than one purpose – footstools with storage that can also be used for seating, for example. To make sure your space is as adaptable to your needs as possible, look for modular furnishings you can customise or tables, shelves and trolleys with wheels for easy movement.

This stylish piece can serve as a footrest, extra seating AND extra storage

Storage footrest in teal, more colours available, £36.99, Amazon

A cute trolley that can be used to store just about anything and will add a pop of colour to your room

Three-shelf trolley, £21.99, Amazon

You can stack these six modular cubes however you'd like to fit your space

Amazon Basics modular wire cube shelves, £27.99, Amazon

Electronics: Devices and storage

Technology can definitely make uni life easier or more pleasant, from high-quality wireless speakers to cool multi-tasking devices like Amazon’s Echo. We also have so many devices these days – laptops, tablets, mobiles, smart watches… the list is endless – so think about getting a practical charging station set up as well.

This five-star mini-speaker with microphone has it all: you can answer calls, take it with you anywhere AND listen to your favourite tunes with quality Bose sound

Bose compact Bluetooth speaker, £90, Amazon

If you want to stay organised, the Amazon Echo Show is like a personal assistant – not only can you easily make video calls to your friends and family with Alexa devices, Alexa will keep track of everything from your to-do lists to calendars, play your favourite music, podcasts or Amazon Prime shows and will even read your emails aloud at your command

Amazon Echo Show 8, Was £119.99 Now £69.99, Amazon

Charge up multiple devices all at once with a multi-port charger

6-port USB charger, £23.99, Amazon

Keep your devices and cables organised with a table-top charging station with five ports for your mobiles and tablets

Charging station, £31.98, Amazon

