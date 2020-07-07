11 best gifts for teachers - including some that you can send virtually over email Teacher gifts to say thank you...

It's coming to the end of the school year, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this has been an extremely bizarre 2020 for both kids and adults alike. Normally at this time of year, kids would be going to class armed with a present for their favourite teacher but now, post lockdown, parents might want to send a special gift over email with a digital gift or one that can be posted directly to the school.

And yes, we would condone adding another one to your basket for your own homeschooling attempts.

Biscuits for teachers

Biscuits always make people smile so why not opt for an e-gift card from Biscuiteers. Choose the amount you want to send, pop the recipient's email address in, and Biscuiteers will send the e-gift card on the date of your choice. We love this teacher gift set...

Digital wine gift for teachers

It has been a stressful time and teachers would no doubt love a Majestic delivery with a gift straight to their doorstep instead.

Chocolates for teachers

With a Hotel Chocolat eGift card you can buy anything online and it can be sent via email as an eGift card straight to the lucky teacher's inbox on any date that you want, with your own special message.

A Headspace subscription

And talking of stress - give the gift of zen with the meditation app, Headspace. Over the summer your favourite teacher can de-stress, sleep better, and get a better grasp on mindfulness in general.

Thank you flowers

You can't beat a little thank you bouquet for a teacher gift. Shop the best blooms on AppleYard.

A personalised teacher mug

Sometimes it's the simple 'teacher gifts' that are the best but we like the added rainbow feature on this one we found on Amazon...

Give the gift of cheese

Perhaps might be a bit niche but via Pong, you can buy an indulgent cheese subscription service. Choose from three, six or 12-month subscriptions of special selections of incredible cheeses from the UK and worldwide.

A Net-a-Porter gift card

If your teacher always looks stylish on parents evening, perhaps a swish Net-a-Porter gift card could be just the perfect gift to cheer them up.

An ASOS gift card

All teachers will be thrilled by an ASOS gift card - and this one can land straight into their inbox.

A personalised card

This lovely personalised card is £4.30 and from Notonthehighstreet.

A piece of art

Was your teacher a saviour during lockdown? Show your appreciation with this Notonthehighstreet print.

