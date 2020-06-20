Mrs Hinch throws son Ronnie an incredible first birthday party - and the theme is so cute! Sophie made sure Ronnie's big day was incredibly special

Mrs Hinch loves buying dresses and products on Ebay, so it's no surprise that for her son's first birthday party she turned to the popular site to find "all of Ronnie's birthday bits".

Thankfully for her more than 3.5 million followers, Mrs Hinch, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, shared the process on her Instagram and even linked to several of the products, which are as cheap as £10.

MORE: Mrs Hinch's £10 midi dress is the summer bargain of the century

Personalised Peter Rabbit babygrow, £10, Amazon

"So I've brought all of Ronnie's birthday bits in from the garage guys that I've been buying over the last month or so to create a mini lockdown party! So I've cleared off the worktop and I'm going to make a start! I have an image in my head and just hope it comes together" she told her fans ahead of the big day.

READ: Mrs Hinch sends fans wild with her £15 personalised must-have for son Ronnie

For the special day, Sophie chose to buy everything Peter Rabbit-themed, a favourite of her son! From carrot cones to soil desserts with vegetable toppers and rabbit-shaped sandwiches – the proud mum had thought of everything.

Broccoli soft toy, £14.99, Amazon

As for the decorations, she bought two adorable soft toys in the shape of a broccoli and a carrot as well as a three tier white wooden shelf, which has mostly sold out everywhere since she showed it off.

Ronnie celebrated his first birthday on Saturday

Other decorations include a balloon arch, a huge Peter Rabbit backdrop and a 'Hinch Farm, keep out' sign. Ronnie even wore a special personalised Peter Rabbit baby grow, which is priced at £10.