Mrs Hinch's £10 midi dress is the summer bargain of the century The Mrs Hinch effect means it's bound to sell out fast...

Just when we thought Mrs Hinch couldn't own any more bargain summer dresses, she steps out in another one! The Essex born cleaning sensation - whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe - wowed fans by showing off her latest gorgeous midi dress, which cost just £9.99 from eBay.

Mrs Hinch revealed she owns her new dress in several pretty colours

Modelling her new spotty green midi dress before she made a trip to B&M, she told fans: "It comes with a belt which I've put in my hair," before sharing a full-length shot of the floaty style. Featuring thin straps, statement buttons and a ruffled neckline, the pretty sundress comes in red, navy blue, orange, black, or dark green - and Mrs Hinch loves the style so much she revealed she has bought it in every colour! "And for everyone asking about the sizing guys it's really stretchy and you can adjust the straps," she wrote.

The 30-year-old has got fans excited about the warmer months ahead by sharing several photos of her new effortlessly chic summer wardrobe. In May, Mrs Hinch stunned her 3.5 million Instagram followers by showing off her favourite new maxi dress, which was another eBay find that cost just £8.

While photos show the star wearing the strapless dress in a neutral mocha brown colour, it also comes in a whopping 18 different colours, several of which Mrs Hinch owns. Speaking of her mocha, grey and black dresses, she said: "I've bought three so far and I've been living in them during lockdown." When you find a style you like, it would be rude not to buy multiple different versions, right?

Aside from summer dresses, Mrs Hinch also branched out by buying a floaty polka dot jumpsuit. However, she was very disappointed to find out the seller had increased the price after she promoted the product on social media. The Mrs Hinch effect is real, so it's time to get shopping if you love her style...

