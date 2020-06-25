Vogue Williams left fans surprised on Wednesday as she revealed that she and husband Spencer Matthews would be welcoming their second child in less than a month.

Taking to Instagram, the TV presenter shared a gorgeous picture of herself, showing off her growing baby bump in a flowy white dress and captioned it: "I can't believe our baby girl will be here in less than a month. I have really enjoyed dressing my bump but WOW it's getting hot. The countdown is on!"

Vogue showed off her growing baby bump

Fans and friends were quick to comment, sharing their surprise that her pregnancy had gone by so fast. "Wow that was quick!!!" said friend Donna Aida. "It only seems like yesterday you announced you were pregnant. Where has the time gone?" asked a fan. Another one remarked: "Quickest pregnancy ever ... you always look incredible x."

A third wrote: "Wow....it feels you have only been pregnant a couple of months, unlike certain people in the news who seem to be pregnant for 2 years...."

The couple have been getting ready for their daughter's arrival, recently admitting that they had already decided on a name.

Vogue and Spencer already have a son, Theodore

After Vogue shared a video of herself pre-washing baby clothes last week, one follower commented: "Can't wait to hear what you call her!" Vogue was quick to tease fans by replying that they have already decided on a name, after much consideration: "It's V cuuuuuute although I had another name I loved too but Spen wasn't into it."

The Irish model did not spill what it was, but Vogue and Spencer told HELLO! there were already a few contenders back in March. "There’s an amazing opportunity to have fun with girls’ names in particular, and to be creative – a little bit wild even," said Spencer. "Because so many cool, exotic names lend themselves to being very useable. There won’t be any degree of stupidity to the name though. I think you can be fresh, and new and different, but it has got a bit silly in a few cases. So we’ll try and rein it in." Vogue added: "But nothing absolutely crazy. There’s not another Vogue on the way – most definitely not!"