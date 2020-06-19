Vogue Williams has the best idea for her daughter's wardrobe The Heart FM presenter is expecting her second child in six weeks

Vogue Williams is excitedly counting down the days until her daughter's arrival – and she's already had the best idea when it comes to her little one's wardrobe.

The mum-to-be, who is due in six weeks, revealed that she is most looking forward to finally being able to wear matching clothes with her child. Vogue is already mum to son Theo, whom she shares with husband Spencer Matthews.

The presenter also tagged Freya Lillie, a "sustainable, ethical, luxe' clothing brand that specialises in gorgeous baby and children's clothes as well as clothes for women. We can't wait to see what matching outfits Vogue chooses for herself and her little one!

Earlier this week, the Irish star teased fans over her unborn daughter's name. After sharing a video of herself pre-washing baby clothes, one follower commented: "Can't wait to hear what you call her!" Vogue was quick to tease fans by replying that they have already decided on a name, after much consideration: "It's V cuuuuuute although I had another name I loved too but Spen wasn't into it."

While she didn't reveal the name, Vogue and Spencer told HELLO! there were already a few contenders back in March. "There’s an amazing opportunity to have fun with girls’ names in particular, and to be creative – a little bit wild even," said Spencer.

"Because so many cool, exotic names lend themselves to being very useable. There won’t be any degree of stupidity to the name though. I think you can be fresh, and new and different, but it has got a bit silly in a few cases. So we’ll try and rein it in." Vogue added: "But nothing absolutely crazy. There’s not another Vogue on the way – most definitely not!"

