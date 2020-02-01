It has been revealed that Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have submitted plans to tear down their £1.3million Essex home to build a family-friendly property in its place. The plans were obtained by the Daily Mail, and state that the home currently is not functional for Mark and Michelle's needs. The couple have co-designed their new dream living space, which will reportedly be Georgian-style and even feature columns framing the front door.

What's more, the new building will boast a ground floor bar, gym, TV room, study and even an outdoor swimming pool. But most tellingly of all, it's also said to feature a playroom!

Mark and Michelle on holiday in January

Mark and Michelle are no stranger to luxury, and have been sharing many snaps of their January holiday to Jamaica. The couple joined Mark's family in the Caribbean to soak up the sunshine and celebrate his 33rd birthday, and their vacation snaps were beautiful.

MORE: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright share rare snaps inside their luxurious family holiday in Jamaica

Their Jamaica trip looked beautiful

MORE: Mark Wright explains the special request he had when taking part in the Strictly Christmas special

Set on a two-mile stretch of white sandy beach and nestled within a 500-acre nature preserve, Sandals South Coast is a five-star resort complete with an overwater bar, three pools and bonfire areas that light up the beach at night.

Former Our Girl actress Michelle provided fans with a glimpse inside one of the pools, which was lined with palm trees and set against the backdrop of the vast Caribbean Sea.

From the pictures, it appears that the couple stayed in one of the Overwater Bungalows which features vaulted ceilings, glass floor panels, custom crafted king-size beds and spa-style bathrooms with a walk-in rain shower. The luxury continues outside, with an extended sun deck, a tranquillity soaking tub for two, over-water hammocks and even a butler service.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.