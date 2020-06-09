Michelle Keegan is celebrating the launch of her latest Very collection – and it's just as gorgeous as we expected! Though she was unable to take part in a photoshoot to show off her new fashion line as usual, Michelle got creative and posed in her new dresses in her beautiful garden at home – with a few cameos from her adorable pet dogs. Speaking in a video on Very's Instagram Story, she said: "Hi guys, I hope you're all keeping well at the moment. I'm actually doing a home photoshoot. Missing the glam team, but you know I think I did an all right job!"

MICHELLE WEARS: Button Front Linen Midi Dress, £35, Very

She added: "I know it's going to be a long time until we can get on a beach, but this collection is perfect for when it's sunny - you can take the dogs out for a walk, have a family barbeque or just go and meet a mate in the park. It's so versatile and it's so summery, it's so bright and fresh – I just really hope you like it."

MORE: Pride 2020 - The fashion and beauty products that support the LGBTQ+ community

MICHELLE WEARS: Premium High Neck Lace Dress, £75, Very

Michelle's added everything from bright T-shirts and bodysuits to bold summer dresses to her new collection – and we can't pick a favourite! Our top buys include the 'Pleated Pinafore Midi Dress', which is a beautiful summer occasion piece, and the 'Premium High Neck Lace Dress' – which could be dressed down with trainers or glammed up for evenings. Dress up Fridays just got a whole new meaning!

MICHELLE WEARS: Button Front Linen Midi Dress, £45, Very

The star's popular jersey bodysuit has had a summer makeover, too, now available in a pretty pale that looks gorgeous with wide-leg jeans, as Michelle shows in her beautiful photoshoot. We predict a sell out on her 'Button-front Linen Midi Dress', too – which is your favourite?

MORE: Here's where to get a fashionable face mask during the coronavirus crisis

Loading the player...



WATCH: Michelle talks gardening during lockdown

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.