Michelle Keegan has done her very own fashion photoshoot for her new Very collection in her own back garden! See the stunning pictures
Michelle Keegan is celebrating the launch of her latest Very collection – and it's just as gorgeous as we expected! Though she was unable to take part in a photoshoot to show off her new fashion line as usual, Michelle got creative and posed in her new dresses in her beautiful garden at home – with a few cameos from her adorable pet dogs. Speaking in a video on Very's Instagram Story, she said: "Hi guys, I hope you're all keeping well at the moment. I'm actually doing a home photoshoot. Missing the glam team, but you know I think I did an all right job!"
MICHELLE WEARS: Button Front Linen Midi Dress, £35, Very
She added: "I know it's going to be a long time until we can get on a beach, but this collection is perfect for when it's sunny - you can take the dogs out for a walk, have a family barbeque or just go and meet a mate in the park. It's so versatile and it's so summery, it's so bright and fresh – I just really hope you like it."
MICHELLE WEARS: Premium High Neck Lace Dress, £75, Very
Michelle's added everything from bright T-shirts and bodysuits to bold summer dresses to her new collection – and we can't pick a favourite! Our top buys include the 'Pleated Pinafore Midi Dress', which is a beautiful summer occasion piece, and the 'Premium High Neck Lace Dress' – which could be dressed down with trainers or glammed up for evenings. Dress up Fridays just got a whole new meaning!
MICHELLE WEARS: Button Front Linen Midi Dress, £45, Very
The star's popular jersey bodysuit has had a summer makeover, too, now available in a pretty pale that looks gorgeous with wide-leg jeans, as Michelle shows in her beautiful photoshoot. We predict a sell out on her 'Button-front Linen Midi Dress', too – which is your favourite?
