Jennifer Aniston poses inside her monochrome living room – and it's so chic The Rachel Green actress is isolating at her mansion in Beverly Hills during lockdown

Jennifer Aniston has shared another look inside her stunning home in Beverly Hills – and it's equally as stylish! The Friends star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself wearing a face mask alongside a message urging her fans to do the same when outdoors. In the picture, The Morning Show actress was seen posing inside one of the several living rooms in her mansion. The spacious area has a monochrome theme, and features a large white sofa pilled with black cushions. A row of what looks to photographs are also hanging up on the wall.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Inside Jennifer Aniston's never-ending garden

The Rachel Green star shared another look inside her home last month during a Q&A with her former co-star Lisa Kudrow for Variety's YouTube channel. The award-winning actress was pictured inside another living room in the property, which featured an intricate wall hanging and a quirky cream armchair. The walls in the room were painted blue, the perfect colour choice for a relaxing environment.

MORE: Paloma Faith finally reveals gender of her three-year-old child

Jennifer Aniston has a stunning monochrome living room

During the lockdown, Jennifer has been isolating alone with her beloved pet dogs, but during her interview with Lisa, eagle-eyed fans noticed that she was talking to someone off-camera at certain points in the footage, and mouthing 'thank you' to them.

In the comments section, one fan wrote: "Can someone tell me if someone's quarantining with Jen? Look at 0.37 and 1.14." In response, one person wrote: "There's probably an assistant, a lighting person, a tech person for setting up Zoom, a makeup artist etc," while another commented: "Probably her assistant." A third replied: "Maybe her dogs or her assistant."

READ: Nicole Kidman introduces fans to adorable family member during lockdown

The Rachel Green star is excited for the Friends reunion after the lockdown

During the lockdown, Jennifer has been passing time watching some of the old Friends episodes, which are available to watch on streaming channels including Netflix and HBO Max. She has also been keeping in touch with friends and family on Zoom, and decluttering her home.

The 51-year-old has the most amazing house to isolate it, and she's incredibly proud of it. Jennifer collaborated with designer Stephen Shadley to transform the 1970s property into the perfect Californian retreat.

She opened up about her residence to Architectural Digest, telling the publication: "The house has a rather glamorous, old-fashioned Hollywood quality. I can just imagine the Rat Pack stopping by; someone is playing the piano, and people are laughing in the next room." She also described her home as a "big hug", adding: "It's like a big hug. People can get so distracted by static, I love the silence here."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.