Gigi Hadid is expecting her first baby with One Direction star Zayn Malik, and announced the happy news earlier in the month. The star's family are incredibly excited, and her dad Mohamed recently posted footage on Instagram of his daughter showcasing her tiny baby bump while posing with Zayn and sister Bella on her 25th birthday, which was also the same day she found out she was expecting a little girl. Mohamed later re-posted a screen-grab of the video as he revealed his surprise at the number of views it had got. He wrote: "How one can get 47,000,000 views… I am happy if I get 47000 views but again I am not @gigihadid. I am just a simple Ma Hadid from Nazareth."

Gigi Hadid's dad was amazed at how many views his daughter's pregnancy photo got

Fans were quick to comment on Mohamed's post, with one writing: "Because it's Gigi, Bella, Zayn and the baby in the picture, it's literally the best picture ever taken," while another wrote: "It's okay, you are the original Hadid!" A third added: "Because everyone is so happy to see Zayn and Gigi and ecstatic for their baby news!"

MORE: Renee Zellweger gives rare insight into relationship with family

Gigi and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child, due in September

During the lockdown, Gigi is isolating at her Pennsylvania farm with her mum Yolanda Hadid, sister Bella and Zayn. The supermodel has been keeping a low profile since announcing her baby news, but last week she briefly returned to work to join her makeup artist Erin Parsons on an Instagram live to show fans how she usually applies her makeup only suing Maybelline products, of which she is a spokesperson. During the live, Gigi made a rare comment about her boyfriend as well as revealing new details about her pregnancy. The mum-to-be was talking to Erin about her naturally round cheeks when she made the revelation that she was a few months gone when she walked the Fashion Week runways in New York, London, Milan and Paris in February.

READ: Jennifer Lopez reveals how stepdaughters Ella and Natasha are helping her during lockdown

"People think I do fillers on my face and that's why my face is round, it's like, I've had the cheeks since I was born," she said, before revealing, "Especially Fashion Month, when I was like already like a few months preggo, you know?" Gigi later mentioned Zayn, revealing that he wouldn't recognise her following her glow up. "I feel really good, I wish I had somewhere to go," Gigi said as she showed off the completed look. "Our man's is going to be like…You know what is so funny, is that, I don't think that he like… obviously when I walk in from work he can't be 'Oh that's an Erin look' or 'That's a Patrick look,' but he does really love, how do I say it… he reacts the most excited when Erin does my makeup. Without knowing, he'll be 'Wow you look amazing.'" "And I will be like, 'It's an Erin look'. You're his favourite makeup artist. I don't even know if he knows that, but I know that," she added.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.