Alex Jones was doing a little reminiscing on Thursday night, when The One Show host shared a heartmelting photo of her husband Charlie Thomson and their eldest child Teddy enjoying a beautiful sunset.

Taken two years ago, the gorgeous snap perfectly captures Charlie and Teddy's sweet bond, with doting dad Charlie gently resting his cheek on his little boy's head.

Alex added the caption: "Two years ago… my boys at sunset" to the image, so Teddy must have only been one at the time.

Alex shared the photo on Instagram

Nowadays, the tot is every inch the temperamental toddler!

On Thursday, the TV star revealed that he had gotten tired during a "long walk" back to the car, and decided to sprawl out on the floor.

"'Mama… this robot has run out of battery.' It was a very long walk back to the car," Alex joked across the image of her son, who could be seen laying on the grass as he covered his face.

The Welsh presenter often shares photos of her two boys on social media, and captures not just the highs of motherhood, but the lows too.

On Tuesday the 43-year-old revealed she let her sleep deprivation get the better of her during her shopping spree.

Sharing a video from a Sainsbury's carpark, Alex confessed she had just woken up following an impromptu nap.

"Oh my goodness. I've just been sleeping in the carpark in Sainsbury's… a new low," she told her followers, whilst wiping some tears from her eyes. Across the footage, the doting mum confessed it was all down to baby Kit's teething. "Warning… teething babies can lead to…"

