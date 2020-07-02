Alex Jones shares new close-up photo of son Teddy - and it's adorable The TV star is a mother to two young sons

Alex Jones made sure she spent some quality time with her children ahead of her shift on The One Show on Wednesday. Enjoying a "long walk" outside, the doting mum shared a new close-up picture of her eldest son Teddy - and he looked adorable!

GALLERY: 5 celebrities who toasted their child's first birthday in lockdown

"'Mama… this robot has run out of battery.' It was a very long walk back to the car," Alex joked across the image of her three-year-old son, who was sprawled across the grass.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones makes shocking sleep confession

During the ongoing lockdown, the 43-year-old presenter has been busy balancing her TV career with being a mum to her two young children, Kit and Teddy. On Tuesday, Alex confessed she let her sleep deprivation get the better of her during her latest shopping spree.

MORE: Alex Jones shares glimpse into family day out at one of their 'favourite places'

Taking to her Instagram Stories from a Sainsbury's carpark, the doting mum-of-two revealed she had just woken up following an impromptu nap. "Oh my goodness. I've just been sleeping in the carpark in Sainsbury's… a new low," she told her followers, whilst wiping some tears from her eyes. Across the footage, Alex admitted it was all down to baby Kit's teething. "Warning… teething babies can lead to…"

The One Show host shared this snap of her son Teddy

Earlier this year, Alex returned to The One Show following her maternity leave with Kit, and has been continuing to front the show each weekday. She has always been open about her journey to motherhood, and in her 2016 documentary, Fertility and Me, Alex spoke about her struggle to start a family with her husband.

MORE: Alex Jones bakes the most indulgent chocolate cake for Kit's first birthday

She said: "In an ideal world, Charlie and I would have met a lot sooner, but we didn't. I always knew I wanted a family, but I still felt really young. I thought I was bulletproof, and then you realise if you want a family you do need to get on with it. But if you don't meet the right person then it's very difficult."