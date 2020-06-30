Alex Jones hits new parenting 'low' in hilariously honest video The One Show host is a doting mum to two sons

Alex Jones has revealed she let her sleep deprivation get the better of her during her shopping spree on Tuesday. Taking to her Instagram Stories from a Sainsbury's carpark, the One Show presenter confessed she just woke up following an impromptu nap.

"Oh my goodness. I've just been sleeping in the carpark in Sainsbury's… a new low," she told her followers, whilst wiping some tears from her eyes. Across the footage, the 43-year-old confessed it was all down to baby Kit's teething. "Warning… teething babies can lead to…"

WATCH: Alex Jones makes shocking sleep confession

In her next post, Alex joked: "AND!!! Can I be dressed more like a 'mum'?" The mum-of-two then revealed that she and her husband Charlie Thomson made a trip to her "favourite" shop, Halfords, to look for some car roof boxes.

During the ongoing lockdown, Alex has been busy balancing her TV career with being a mum to her two young children, Kit and Teddy. Last month, the TV presenter and her husband celebrated Kit's first birthday at home. "The first year has disappeared in a blink of an eye and our little Kit is one," Alex wrote in a touching message.

The One Show host also posted this snap

"This photograph feels like yesterday and like lots of parents I'm anxious that time is moving so fast, but getting to know this gentle soul has been incredible whilst watching Teddy become a big brother too."

Kit's birthday comes shortly after Alex was forced to celebrate her 43rd birthday in March, when social distancing was almost in full swing. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Alex returned to The One Show following her maternity leave with Kit, and has been continuing to front the show each weekday.

