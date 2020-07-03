Gemma Atkinson reveals the painful reason baby Mia can't sleep The star revealed all on Loose Women

On Friday, Gemma Atkinson appeared on Loose Women via video link, and the doting mum couldn't help but gush over her soon to be one-year-old daughter Mia, who she shares with Strictly star Gorka Marquez.

At one point, the radio host even revealed that her little girl is struggling to sleep at the moment because she is teething.

While Mia has all of her front teeth, her back teeth are still coming through, making it difficult for her to rest the entire night through.

Gemma made the reveal during a Loose Women appearance

"Mia's teething at the minute. She's got all her front teeth, but it's the back ones coming through. She doesn’t sleep very well bless her," Gemma explained.

Mia will turn one on Saturday, and we can't wait to see how Gemma and Gorka celebrate the tot's first birthday.

However, when she was pregnant, Gemma was convinced that her daughter would arrive weeks later than she did.

Mia is about to turn one!

The former Emmerdale star revealed on Instagram last week that days before the arrival of her child, she even told Strictly stars Aljaz Skorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Johannes Radebe that she had "a while yet".

Sharing a photo of herself and the professional dancers when she was heavily pregnant, Gemma explained: "A year ago today watching the boys on tour casually chatting like 'oh I’ve a while yet, probably another 4 weeks at least.'

"Cut to 3 days later and me walking around my bedroom after my waters broke repeating to myself 'you’ve got this. You’ve got this' whilst waiting for Gorks to get home from his show before I told him (I knew he’d drive like a mad man if I told him earlier)."

Fans rushed to praise Gemma's courage during the unexpected ordeal, with one writing: "Amazing that you kept calm enough to not tell him until he got home. So sensible in a time when you really struggle to think rationally."

