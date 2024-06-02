Gemma Atkinson shares joy as she reunites with Strictly's Gorka Marquez after eight weeks apart

Gemma Atkinson has finally reunited with her fiancé, Gorka Marquez, after the couple were forced to spend eight weeks apart due to work commitments.

Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka left behind his daughter Mia, four, and son Tiago, 11 months, while he toured the country alongside his ballroom co-stars for the Strictly the Professionals 2024 tour.

"Gorka's home," Gemma gushed on Instagram. "After almost 8 weeks he got back around 1am."

WATCH: Gemma reveals what Gorka forgot as he got home at 1am

The mother-of-two added: "Mia and Tio aren't up yet but they'll be so excited when they see him."

Gorka has been splitting his time between the UK and Madrid while he films the Spanish version of Strictly Come Dancing, where he also acts as a judge.

The family being back together comes after Gemma revealed she had only seen her husband-to-be for a total of two and a half days over the almost eight weeks he had been on tour.

© Gorka Marquez Gorka revealed he was missing his children

"Missing these two little monkeys too much…" the Spanish professional dancer penned on social media two weeks ago, sharing a photo of his children captured on their most recent family holiday.

Mia goes behind the scenes

Last month, Gorka revealed that Gemma had brought Mia to watch his show, and the budding star wasted no time in getting involved with the costume department backstage.

"Mia and Gem came to watch last night’s show in Manchester," Gorka revealed. "Fair to say Mia enjoyed more being backstage trying the costumes."

The mini fashionista looked adorable as she enjoyed a dose of Strictly sparkle, trying on hats, sunglasses and even her dad's white fur coat worn for his role as 'Ken' in the professionals' iconic Barbie dance.

"We were sitting by her and @glouiseatkinson, it was so cute how excited she got and waved every time you came on stage," commented a fan.

Gemma and Gorka's relationship timeline

The couple, who found love on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, welcomed their daughter Mia on 4 July 2019. They announced their engagement on Valentine's Day in 2021, later welcoming their son, Tiago, on 17 July 2023.

© Instagram Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson alongside Mia

They share a home in Manchester which they have been renovating to add a playroom for their two young kids.

© Instagram The family are looking to buy a home in Spain

However, Gemma and Gorka have also admitted that they would like to own a home in Gorka's native Spain, which would allow Gorka to travel more easily for work and provide them with a base when visiting his family.