Strictly's Gorka Marquez reacts after missing baby Thiago's first steps with Gemma Atkinson

Gemma Atkinson was one proud mother, cheering on her youngest child Thiago as he conquered a huge milestone on Monday.

The former Hollyoaks actress, 39, was filming herself exploring the garden as she held hands with her son Thiago when she captured his first steps on camera. The doting mother-of-two was lifting bits of grass from the lawn for the little boy to play with as he walked in circles, before removing his iron grip on her hand.

"Exploring in the garden. He definitely walked on his own didn’t he?! I keep watching it back but he did!!" she captioned the video. Take a look at the adorable moment Gemma celebrated Thiago's achievement…

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson is a proud mother as baby Thiago takes his first steps

Many of Gemma's friends and fans took to the comments section to react to the sweet clip, including her fiancé Gorka Marquez. The professional dancer may have missed the previous moment in person, but he sent his love with a string of heart-eye and clapping emojis.

© Instagram The pro dancer shared his excitement in the comments section

Gorka was spending time away from their Manchester family home as he appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday to promote his Speakeasy tour with Karen Hauer.

Gorka's comments on Giovanni

When Susanna Ried asked about Giovanni Pernice's recent exit from Strictly, Gorka replied: "It's like when Anton Du Beke decided to go do the jazz role, everybody is missed, everybody is a big part of the show when they leave or change their careers. It's sad for everybody."

He added they are still in touch with the dancer, who is currently on tour with Anton du Beke. "Yeah, sometimes we speak, obviously he's busy, he's on tour with Anton."

© Getty The Strictly star commented on Giovanni's exit

The BBC recently confirmed that Giovanni was not part of Strictly's professional dancers for 2024 as they carried out their investigation into reports about his alleged "abusive" behaviour.

Giovanni's celebrity partner Amanda Abbington dropped out of the show in 2023 citing "medical reasons", but later claimed her shock exit was driven by Giovanni's "'militant approach to training."

© BBC Amanda Abbington claimed she struggled with Giovanni's teaching methods on Strictly

Giovanni defended his action on social media, releasing a statement that read: "To my dear fans, You will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week. Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name."

Gorka and Gemma's home life

© Instagram The loved-up couple got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2021

Gemma and Gorka met on the 2017 series of the BBC competition, where they were both paired with different partners – Gemma danced with Aljaz Skorjanec while Gorka was partnered with Alexandra Burke.

They grew close during the Strictly tour and confirmed their romance on Valentine's Day in 2018 with Gemma posting a photo of them at the beach captioned: "Here's to many more kid. Happy Valentine's Day."

© Instagram Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez share children Mia and Thiago

The romantic holiday holds a special place in their hearts since Gorka proposed on Valentine's Day 2021, almost two years after their daughter Mia was born. Baby Thiago was born in July 2023, with the pair confirming their family was "complete."

"Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful. Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be. We're all home together soaking up this lovely little bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for the lovely well wishes. Our family is complete," Gemma wrote.

© Solent News/Shutterstock The couple live in Manchester

Gushing about their early romance, Gorka said: "Without Strictly I would never have met Gemma. I think she's the best person in the world. She inspires me every day."

The family live in Manchester and are planning to purchase a second home in Spain near Gorka's family.

