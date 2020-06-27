Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's daughter Mia is bilingual!

Well, sort of. The former Hollyoaks star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet clip of her eleven-month-old daughter sitting on the floor of the family's home gym, and Gemma can be heard saying to her daughter: "Say 'hasta luego papa, hasta luego! Adios! Adios!'"

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shares new clip of Mia crawling at the speed of light!

The doting mum was asking her daughter to say 'See you later papa,' to dad Gorka, and in response, Mia could be heard babbling, but the tot did wave goodbye, so she clearly knows what adios means!

Mia's Spanish is getting good!

Gemma added the caption: "Bilingual baby."

As for Strictly star Gorka, it seems that he was off out for a spot of cryotherapy.

Soon after Gemma posted her video, the father-of-one revealed on his own Instagram that he had visited The CryoLab in Manchester, posting a clip of a chilly looking cryochamber.

The family of three has been isolating in Manchester during the coronavirus crisis, and Gemma and Gorka appear happier than ever spending quality time together.

Earlier this month, Gorka delighted fans by making the sweetest comment about Mia. As part of an Instagram Q&A, one of his followers asked him: "How did you feel when Mia was born and how's fatherhood been for you?" and he revealed that he felt like "the luckiest man in the WORLD. Her and [Gemma] are my everything".

However, they are planning to move into their new home very soon - so Mia will have to wave goodbye to her first-ever house! Back in February 2020 the pair revealed that they were having their "dream home" built, and Gemma recently shared that they were officially at the packing stage.