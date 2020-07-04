Gemma Atkinson cries on Mia's first birthday for heart-wrenching reason The former Emmerdale star made the confession on Instagram

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are celebrating their daughter Mia's first birthday on Saturday, but it's been an emotional milestone for mum Gemma who tearfully revealed on Friday night that: "I didn't think she'd be here at all."

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares photo taken just before traumatic birth of daughter Mia

Taking to Instagram to share a video of herself and Strictly star Gorka in their kitchen, Gemma explained to her followers that they'd had "a little meltdown".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson teases daughter Mia in cute video

Gorka could be seen wrapping up Mia's presents on the countertop as the radio host asked the camera: "Does anyone else cry wrapping their child's first birthday presents? Or is it just me? We had a little meltdown but were fine. Totally fine that she's one."

MORE: Gemma Atkinson reveals the painful reason baby Mia can't sleep

Gemma shared the message on Instagram

MORE: Gemma Atkinson brands Gorka Marquez 'ridiculous' for hilarious reason

The mother-of-one then shared another post in which she explained the heart-wrenching reason she was finding her little girl's first birthday quite so emotional.

The doting mum also shared a touching series of photos of her daughter

Gemma continued in a text post: "I think I'm so emotional because of how Mia was born… there was a brief moment in labour that I didn't think she'd be here at all never mind have the most wonderful year. That and my period must be due because I never cry. Right I'm off to eat three white chocolate Magnums."

On Saturday morning Gemma dedicated a touching post to Mia, telling her daughter that she is her "everything".

Alongside a series of sweet photos of Mia, Gemma wrote: "Feliz cumpleaños Mia! Your very first Birthday!!!! Thank you for choosing me to be your mum. You’re my everything. Making us so proud and keeping us laughing daily (even on little sleep) Me and papa love you Enjoy your special day!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.