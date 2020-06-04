Gemma Atkinson spent some quality time with her adorable 11-month-old daughter Mia on Wednesday, and the former Hollyoaks star showed off the little girl's enormous playpen while she was at it. The netted play area took up almost the whole of Gemma and her partner Gorka Marquez's stylish front room, and in the background of the clip, doting mum Gemma's beloved pet dog Norman could be seen trying to get into Mia's pen, as the tot hilariously tried to get out!

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson teases daughter Mia in cute video

The mother-of-one had filled her daughter's play space with toys and cushions, and could be seen laying on the floor as she told the camera: "Norman wants to get in, Mia wants to get out. Don't you? You napped for too long this afternoon, didn't you?" Adorably, Mia can then be heard saying: "Dada," to which Gemma responded: "Dada? How about mumma? Any chance of mumma?"

Gemma shared the video on Instagram

Strictly star Gorka was nowhere to be seen in the post, and it's likely he was working up a sweat in the family's incredible home gym, where he and Gemma spend lots of time when they're not with Mia.

The happy couple started dating in 2017 after meeting on the set of the BBC's hit dance show, and former soap star Gemma recently opened up about the prospect of tying the knot with the professional dancer in an interview with HELLO!.

The 35-year-old explained: "People are always commenting on our Instagram photos with 'Put a ring on it' and I think, shouldn't you ask if I want to get married? No, I think how we are is perfect."

In fact, the couple feel that the absence of such commitment is beneficial for their relationship. "We both like the fact that it keeps it fresh and keeps us on our toes," Gemma added. "The fact we're aware that either of us could walk whenever we want, it keeps us making the effort and trying to make sure we know where each other stands and how lucky we are to have each other. And at the moment that dynamic works perfectly for us."

