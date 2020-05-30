Gemma Atkinson reveals baby Mia has reached incredible milestone during lockdown

Gemma Atkinson took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that baby Mia now knows how to pet the family's beloved pet dogs Norman and Ollie! The former Hollyoaks star explained: "We're finally passed the 'slap the dog's back to show affection' stage," as she shared a sweet video of Mia stroking the pooch.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson teases daughter Mia in cute video

Doting mum Gemma can be heard telling her young daughter: "Clever girl. Do you want to do it again? Nice and soft. Nice and soft. Nice and soft, there you go," before writing alongside a second clip: "Norman and Ollie always so patient."

Gemma made the reveal on Instagram

Gemma and her partner, Strictly star Gorka Marquez, welcomed little Mia on 4 July 2019. The couple met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2017 - although, they weren't dancing partners at the time. Gemma teamed up with Aljaz Skorjanec and Gorka with singer Alexandra Burke - the pair then embarked on their relationship just a few months later during the 2018 Strictly live tour. In February 2019, they announced that Gemma was pregnant with their first child, welcoming little Mia five months later.

Earlier in May, Gemma participated in what might have been her most intimate Q+A to date, revealing not only other baby name options, but also the idea of marrying Gorka.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-one wrote: "Never done this! Mia's asleep & Gorks is on FaceTime. Ask me a Q!" Among the responses that came in was one that read: "Did you have any other name options for Mia?" The star revealed there were two other names the couple had considered – Bella or Nina. Ultimately, however, they chose to name their firstborn Mia Louise, with little Mia sharing a middle name with her mum.

A second fan asked the star whether she had plans to tie the knot with Gorka in the near future. "Nah… not anytime soon anyway," the 35-year-old replied. "Genuinely never fancied it. We're so good as we are."

