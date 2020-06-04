Strictly pro Gorka Marquez shares sweetest snap with sleeping baby Mia

Gorka Marquez delighted his Instagram followers by sharing a gorgeous new photo with his daughter Mia on Thursday, as she slept in his arms. The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer kissed the 11-month-old on the head in the sweet snap taken in the garden before he put her to bed.

"11 months today!! Can't believe next month she's going to be 1 year… #babygirl #daddy #stayhome," Gorka captioned the photo, which received a huge response from fans and friends, including Strictly star Johannes Radebe, who commented with a heart emoji. "Beautiful picture, only man she needs," one fan wrote, while another agreed: "Oh what a beautiful picture."

Gemma and Gorka will celebrate their daughter's first birthday on 4 July, and no doubt have already started planning something special for the occasion. The couple have enjoyed the opportunity to spend more time together at home during the coronavirus lockdown, after much of their relationship has previously been long distance due to their busy careers.

And while they look even more loved-up than ever, Gemma recently revealed they have no plans to tie the knot – as much as fans may want them to. Speaking to HELLO!, Gemma said, "People are always commenting on our Instagram photos with 'Put a ring on it' and I think, shouldn't you ask if I want to get married? No, I think how we are is perfect."

In fact, the couple feel that the absence of such commitment is beneficial for their relationship. "We both like the fact that it keeps it fresh and keeps us on our toes," Gemma added. "The fact we're aware that either of us could walk whenever we want, it keeps us making the effort and trying to make sure we know where each other stands and how lucky we are to have each other. And at the moment that dynamic works perfectly for us."

